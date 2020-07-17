Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Film Family Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Film Family Slideshow

00:23 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 5 images · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Film strip
Photography
Light leak
5.5Kexports
rating
Bring timeless warmth to your story with a cinematic film-strip slideshow. This template blends retro analog aesthetics—light leaks, lens flares, and subtle grain—with smooth, cozy pacing. Showcase your photos or clips inside authentic film frames, supported by elegant captions and seamless transitions. Ideal for photography reels, family memories, travel recaps, portfolios and brand storytelling. Customize media, text, fonts, colors and soundtrack to match your style, then render a polished, nostalgic video that feels both handcrafted and modern.
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Intro
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Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us