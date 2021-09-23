Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Lovely Photo Slides - Original - Poster image

Lovely Photo Slides

00:49 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Analog
Film grain
Light leak
4.2Kexports
rating
Transform your photos into a cinematic story with a refined film look. This elegant slideshow pairs soft light leaks, film grain, and subtle scratches with smooth, seamless transitions. Add your headlines and drop in your media to craft a nostalgic, analog-inspired montage. Adjust background and text colors, tune light leak and dust intensity, choose your font, and toggle gentle wiggle motion for extra character. Perfect for brand storytelling, portfolios, and memorable recaps where mood and texture matter. Create a warm, timeless presentation that feels handcrafted and beautifully cohesive.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us