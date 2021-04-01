Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Photo Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Photo Slideshow

00:37 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 images · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Cinematic
Letterbox bars
Light leak
Film Look
4.3Kexports
rating
Turn your photos into a cinematic story with this modern slideshow. A centered film-like frame, tasteful light leaks, and hand-drawn accents create an elegant, grungy vibe. Smooth slide transitions and gentle camera drift keep viewers engaged without distraction. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts, fine-tune light-leak intensity, and toggle organic wiggle for added character. Perfect for portfolios, fashion, weddings, travel, or any visual narrative that deserves a refined touch. Import your images, set your colors, and publish a polished, professional video in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us