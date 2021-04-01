Photo Slideshow

Turn your photos into a cinematic story with this modern slideshow. A centered film-like frame, tasteful light leaks, and hand-drawn accents create an elegant, grungy vibe. Smooth slide transitions and gentle camera drift keep viewers engaged without distraction. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts, fine-tune light-leak intensity, and toggle organic wiggle for added character. Perfect for portfolios, fashion, weddings, travel, or any visual narrative that deserves a refined touch. Import your images, set your colors, and publish a polished, professional video in minutes.