Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Modern Minimal Story 6

Templates
/
Video Ads
Portrait
6-15s
Abstract
Modern
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Modern Minimal Story 6 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
AirwavesMedia profile image
Created by AirwavesMedia
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Captivate mobile audiences with an animation template designed for the vertical dimension. Whether you're hyping an event or showcasing a fashion collection, this Modern Minimal Story template features trendy animations that make a statement. With easy customization of text, fonts, colors, images, and video, creating content that stands out on Instagram Stories, Snapchat, or TikTok is more convenient.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of AirwavesMedia
Modern Minimal Story 5 Original theme video
Modern Minimal Story 5
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
10s
1
5
12
Modern Minimal Story 4 Original theme video
Modern Minimal Story 4
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
10s
1
6
11
Modern Minimal Story 3 Original theme video
Modern Minimal Story 3
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
10s
1
7
8
Modern Minimal Story 2 Original theme video
Modern Minimal Story 2
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
10s
1
5
11
Modern Minimal Story 1 Original theme video
Modern Minimal Story 1
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
10s
1
6
11
Clean Instagram Story 4 Original theme video
Clean Instagram Story 4
Edit
By themediastock
10s
26
6
9
Clean Instagram Story for your social posts!
Urban Product Promo Original theme video
Urban Product Promo
Edit
By Yakovlev
15s
21
12
8
Urban Product Promo Instagram is an After Effects template that help you quickly create stunning post and story for your Instagram. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Modern Instagram Story 13 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 13
Edit
By themediastock
15s
21
5
8
Present your fashion on Instagram with this modern slideshow!
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
