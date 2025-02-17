en
Stretchy Glitch Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Landscape
Distortion
Fast
Glitch
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Stretchy Glitch Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
AirwavesMedia profile image
Created by AirwavesMedia
9exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into the digital realm with our Stretchy Glitch Reveal template. Your logo undergoes a visually stunning journey through virtual space, with glitch effects that stretch, pixelate, and distort, before sharpening into a clear vision of your brand. Along with your tagline, create an unforgettable intro or a striking standalone video, perfectly customizable in fonts and colors for your unique identity. Ideal for any display!
Edit
Similar templates
Best of AirwavesMedia
Abstract Logo Original theme video
Abstract Logo
Edit
By CuteRabbit
5s
8
3
8
Glitch animation for your Intro and Outro!
Fast Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Fast Glitch Reveal
Edit
By Promak
5s
2
3
16
Energize your audience with a high voltage introduction using our Fast Glitch Reveal. Watch your logo burst onto the scene through a high-tech distortion animation, ideal for a gaming channel, tech savvy venture, or any content aiming to make a bold statement. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choose your colors to create a video that's not just ready to publish but impossible to ignore.
Colorful Glitch Ident Original theme video
Colorful Glitch Ident
Edit
By hushahir
4s
2
3
9
Dive into a world of vivid imagination as abstract shapes dance across your screen in a vibrant spectacle, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo. Our dynamic Colorful Glitch Ident template powers up your brand's introduction with a splash of color and digital distortion. Tailor to your taste with custom fonts and colors, then let this versatile video carve an unforgettable identity across digital platforms.
Digital Glitch Ident Original theme video
Digital Glitch Ident
Edit
By hushahir
4s
2
3
9
Step into a digital realm where your brand comes alive with our Digital Glitch Ident. Distorted pixels and abstract lines create a dynamic effect, revealing your logo with a high tech glitch. This motion graphics template is perfect for a captivating intro or a dynamic ad, with full customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Craft unforgettable content with a modern twist!
Fast Glitch Logo RGB Original theme video
Fast Glitch Logo RGB
Edit
By PixBolt
5s
4
3
6
Introduce your brand with a burst of colors and the sleek magic of chromatic effects. Our Fast Glitch Logo RGB gives life to your logo and tagline with fast-paced, radiant animations that demand attention. Perfect for intros, outros, or captivating standalone videos, this template allows you to add your colors, creating a signature video that's all about your brand's vibe.
Layering Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Layering Glitch Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
4s
9
3
16
Layering Glitch Reveal is a modern and fast way to break down your logo into pieces and join them together. Spice it up with warping, distortion for style.
Glitch Minimal Logo Intro - Horizontal Original theme video
Glitch Minimal Logo Intro - Horizontal
Edit
By Atamotion
5s
2
3
7
An expertly crafted Glitch Logo reveal with dynamically animated TV distortion, bokeh and glitching effects.
Distorted Glitch Logo Original theme video
Distorted Glitch Logo
Edit
By EnjoystX
5s
2
3
5
Distorted glitch logo reveal in noise, glitches, VHS, bad signal, errors, distortions, RGB chromatic aberration, invert colors flicker effect. Dynamic fast animation, short duration. Impress your audience in this Distorted Glitch Logo.
