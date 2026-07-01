Slideshow for my birthday party
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Palms & Pixels 1 - Original - Poster image

Palms & Pixels 1

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Summer
Story video
Underwater
Pixel art
7exports
rating
Make your message pop with a playful, pixel‑art underwater motion title. This vertical story‑ready scene features a snorkeler, drifting fish, bubbly ambience and a bold, centered headline. The vibrant summer palette and cartoon styling deliver instant feel‑good energy for promos, event teasers or brand moments. Easily personalize the main text, choose your font, fine‑tune colors across the scene, and add your own audio for the perfect vibe. Ideal for Stories, Reels, and short intros whenever you want fun, colorful, and memorable results.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us