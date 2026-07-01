Palms & Pixels 3

Bring delicious charm to your stories with a playful pixel‑art motion title. This vertical, top‑down picnic scene frames your headline among plates, leaves, and a refreshing drink. Ideal for food & beverage promos, cafes, restaurants, and recipe teasers, it balances cozy pacing with a friendly type‑on headline. Easily customize colors across the table setting, garnish, and accents, choose your font, and drop in your own audio. Use it as a story opener, a short promo, or a standout title card to spotlight seasonal menus, specials, or events.