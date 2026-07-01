Slideshow for my birthday party
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Palms & Pixels 3 - Original - Poster image

Palms & Pixels 3

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Story video
Food & Beverage
Pixel art
Cartoon
6exports
rating
Bring delicious charm to your stories with a playful pixel‑art motion title. This vertical, top‑down picnic scene frames your headline among plates, leaves, and a refreshing drink. Ideal for food & beverage promos, cafes, restaurants, and recipe teasers, it balances cozy pacing with a friendly type‑on headline. Easily customize colors across the table setting, garnish, and accents, choose your font, and drop in your own audio. Use it as a story opener, a short promo, or a standout title card to spotlight seasonal menus, specials, or events.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us