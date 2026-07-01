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Palms & Pixels 2 - Original - Poster image

Palms & Pixels 2

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Summer
Pixel art
Retro
Palm
8exports
rating
Bring summer vibes to your vertical stories with a charming pixel art beach scene. This template features a playful side-scrolling coast with palms, ocean, surf gear, and a jaunty car, sprinkled with hearts and sparkles. Drop in your logo at center stage and highlight your message inside a bold chat bubble. It’s perfect for short promos, announcements, and seasonal content. Customize colors across the scene for an on-brand look, then export eye‑catching stories in minutes. Ideal for lifestyle, travel, and sunny updates that need a retro, 8‑bit twist.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us