Palms & Pixels 2

Bring summer vibes to your vertical stories with a charming pixel art beach scene. This template features a playful side-scrolling coast with palms, ocean, surf gear, and a jaunty car, sprinkled with hearts and sparkles. Drop in your logo at center stage and highlight your message inside a bold chat bubble. It’s perfect for short promos, announcements, and seasonal content. Customize colors across the scene for an on-brand look, then export eye‑catching stories in minutes. Ideal for lifestyle, travel, and sunny updates that need a retro, 8‑bit twist.