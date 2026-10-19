Threaded Type

Give your titles a handcrafted twist with swinging 3D letters and a tactile cardboard stage. This papercraft-inspired design assembles two bold headlines before a clean logo reveal. Customize colors for text, threads, tape, and particles, adjust thread thickness, and choose how letters build—left to right, from center, random, and more. Subtle dust, torn edges, and tape details add a gritty, cinematic depth. Perfect for intros, title sequences, and outros across creative, lifestyle, and brand content. Make your message feel tangible, playful, and memorable with this distinctive hanging titles package.