Canvas & Tape

Bring handcrafted energy to your titles with a kinetic paper‑collage aesthetic. This template layers torn paper, brush textures, tape strips and bold, hand‑drawn typography into punchy scenes that build toward a memorable logo moment. Lively staggered motion, pop‑ins and diagonal wipes keep attention locked on your message. Customize multiple headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and finish strong with your brand mark. Perfect for intros, title sequences, trailers and promos that need expressive, tactile visuals with modern kinetic typography.