Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Canvas & Tape - Original - Poster image

Canvas & Tape

00:23 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 33 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Hand-drawn
Painterly
Papercraft
Scrapbook
10exports
rating
Bring handcrafted energy to your titles with a kinetic paper‑collage aesthetic. This template layers torn paper, brush textures, tape strips and bold, hand‑drawn typography into punchy scenes that build toward a memorable logo moment. Lively staggered motion, pop‑ins and diagonal wipes keep attention locked on your message. Customize multiple headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and finish strong with your brand mark. Perfect for intros, title sequences, trailers and promos that need expressive, tactile visuals with modern kinetic typography.
alex.tantsura profile image
alex.tantsura
Edit
Similar templates
Best of alex.tantsura
Ragged Stack 4
By motiondrum
Edit
00:06
Ragged Stack 4 Original preset video
Cutout Hype
By abdullayevmotion
Edit
60fps
00:21
Cutout Hype Original preset video
Paper Pop
By abdullayevmotion
Edit
4K
00:18
Paper Pop Original preset video
Crumple Paper Unveil
By onbothsides
Edit
00:12
Crumple Paper Unveil Theme 0 preset video
Paper Collage Intro
By motiondrum
Edit
00:20
Paper Collage Intro Original preset video
Paper Fury
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:10
Paper Fury Original preset video
Rip & Reveal
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:10
Rip & Reveal Original preset video
Crazy Motion Title 9
By motiondrum
Edit
00:08
Crazy Motion Title 9 Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us