Handcut Stories

Bring a handcrafted vibe to your next video with a playful papercraft collage opener. This template blends torn‑paper reveals, layered cut‑outs, subtle grid textures and hand‑drawn doodles to build bold titles and showcase a few key visuals. It’s perfect for intros, brand promos and creative title sequences. Easily customize colors, swap media, and edit headlines to craft a unique story that feels tactile and warm. The staggered motion and gentle pacing keep attention on your message while the collage style adds charm and personality to any project.