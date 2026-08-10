Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Collage Intro - Original - Poster image

Handcut Stories

00:16 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 4 videos · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Scrapbook
Title sequence
Intro
Papercraft
Torn paper
12exports
rating
Bring a handcrafted vibe to your next video with a playful papercraft collage opener. This template blends torn‑paper reveals, layered cut‑outs, subtle grid textures and hand‑drawn doodles to build bold titles and showcase a few key visuals. It’s perfect for intros, brand promos and creative title sequences. Easily customize colors, swap media, and edit headlines to craft a unique story that feels tactile and warm. The staggered motion and gentle pacing keep attention on your message while the collage style adds charm and personality to any project.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us