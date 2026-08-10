Handcut Stories
00:16 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 4 videos · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
12exports
Bring a handcrafted vibe to your next video with a playful papercraft collage opener. This template blends torn‑paper reveals, layered cut‑outs, subtle grid textures and hand‑drawn doodles to build bold titles and showcase a few key visuals. It’s perfect for intros, brand promos and creative title sequences. Easily customize colors, swap media, and edit headlines to craft a unique story that feels tactile and warm. The staggered motion and gentle pacing keep attention on your message while the collage style adds charm and personality to any project.
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