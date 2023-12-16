Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Paper Motion Storyboard - Original - Poster image

Paper Motion Storyboard

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Papercraft
Intro
Title sequence
Torn paper
Logo animation
517exports
rating
Build a handcrafted opener with a lively papercraft aesthetic. This stop-motion storyboard uses torn paper reveals, crumpled paper elements, and sketchy doodles to present multiple titles, short media moments, and a final logo with a tagline. Perfect for brand intros, promos, and quick slideshows, it’s easy to customize with your own text, media, font, and colors. The collage-style layout adds texture and personality, while snappy transitions keep attention on your message. Deliver a memorable title sequence that feels tactile, fun, and unique—ready to share across your channels.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us