Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hand Drawn Grunge Opener - Original - Poster image

Hand Drawn Grunge Opener

00:25 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Grunge
Promo
Hand-drawn
Back to School
532exports
rating
Bring your story to life with a hand-drawn, grunge notebook opener. This playful, stop‑motion slideshow blends graph‑paper backdrops, torn edges, duct‑taped frames and bold paint splashes. Add your media across multiple scenes, highlight key messages with doodle accents, and finish strong with a tactile logo reveal. Perfect for back‑to‑school, education, lifestyle, and adventure content, it’s a versatile intro or promo with scrapbook and papercraft charm. Easily recolor strokes, stickers, and frames to match your brand and keep the energy high with dynamic transitions and write‑on details.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us