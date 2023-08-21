Hand Drawn Grunge Opener

Bring your story to life with a hand-drawn, grunge notebook opener. This playful, stop‑motion slideshow blends graph‑paper backdrops, torn edges, duct‑taped frames and bold paint splashes. Add your media across multiple scenes, highlight key messages with doodle accents, and finish strong with a tactile logo reveal. Perfect for back‑to‑school, education, lifestyle, and adventure content, it’s a versatile intro or promo with scrapbook and papercraft charm. Easily recolor strokes, stickers, and frames to match your brand and keep the energy high with dynamic transitions and write‑on details.