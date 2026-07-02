Rip & Reveal

Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Mixed Texture Intro - Original - Poster image

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00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Bold
Title sequence
Scrapbook
7exports
rating
Make a statement with a bold, energetic opener that blends mixed-media collage, hand-drawn doodles, halftone dots, torn paper and plastic wrap textures. This dynamic intro showcases punchy headlines, sliding photo frames and a powerful logo reveal. Easily customize text, swap images, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The playful, vibrant Memphis-inspired vibe grabs attention on social, ads, and YouTube. Perfect for launches, drops and promos when you need impact fast—no advanced editing required.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us