Rip & Reveal

Make a statement with a bold, energetic opener that blends mixed-media collage, hand-drawn doodles, halftone dots, torn paper and plastic wrap textures. This dynamic intro showcases punchy headlines, sliding photo frames and a powerful logo reveal. Easily customize text, swap images, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The playful, vibrant Memphis-inspired vibe grabs attention on social, ads, and YouTube. Perfect for launches, drops and promos when you need impact fast—no advanced editing required.