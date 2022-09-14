Cardboard Logo

Build a memorable logo sting with a tactile, handmade feel. This stop-motion papercraft animation layers torn corrugated cardboard, crinkled plastic wrap, and duct tape details to form a bold, vibrant logo reveal. Perfect as an intro or outro, it features a central logo moment and a final caption on a tape strip. Easily customize colors and tints, and toggle texture overlays like noise or the plastic wrap for just the right grunge. With a logo and text placeholder, this logo animation delivers a playful, energetic cardboard collage aesthetic that stands out.