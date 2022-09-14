Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Cardboard Logo - Original - Poster image

Cardboard Logo

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Papercraft
Outro
Paper
1.4Kexports
rating
Build a memorable logo sting with a tactile, handmade feel. This stop-motion papercraft animation layers torn corrugated cardboard, crinkled plastic wrap, and duct tape details to form a bold, vibrant logo reveal. Perfect as an intro or outro, it features a central logo moment and a final caption on a tape strip. Easily customize colors and tints, and toggle texture overlays like noise or the plastic wrap for just the right grunge. With a logo and text placeholder, this logo animation delivers a playful, energetic cardboard collage aesthetic that stands out.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us