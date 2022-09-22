Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Paper Logo - Original - Poster image

Paper Logo

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Papercraft
Torn paper
Crumpled paper
3.6Kexports
rating
Create a striking logo reveal with a tactile papercraft aesthetic. This short opener uses crumpled textures and dynamic torn-paper transitions to introduce your message, showcase media moments, and finish on a bold centered logo. The smooth, neutral pacing fits many uses, from YouTube intros to stylish brand bumpers. Easily customize colors, text, and media to align with your identity. With clean composition and a memorable tear reveal, your brand stands out in seconds while staying versatile for any content theme.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us