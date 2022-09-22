Paper Logo

Create a striking logo reveal with a tactile papercraft aesthetic. This short opener uses crumpled textures and dynamic torn-paper transitions to introduce your message, showcase media moments, and finish on a bold centered logo. The smooth, neutral pacing fits many uses, from YouTube intros to stylish brand bumpers. Easily customize colors, text, and media to align with your identity. With clean composition and a memorable tear reveal, your brand stands out in seconds while staying versatile for any content theme.