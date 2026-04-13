Ripped Letters Title

Craft a bold, torn‑paper headline with a transparent overlay that drops cleanly onto any footage. This papercraft, grunge-inspired motion title builds letter by letter with staggered tear reveals for a tactile, handmade feel. Easily customize the main title, pick your font, fine-tune size, spacing, and line breaks, and switch paper textures or colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, chapter cards, and social overlays, it keeps attention centered on your message while adding character and depth. Fast to edit and unmistakably stylish, this title turns simple words into a striking visual element.