Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ripped Letters Title - Original - Poster image

Ripped Letters Title

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Papercraft
Torn paper
Paper
Tear reveal
10exports
rating
Craft a bold, torn‑paper headline with a transparent overlay that drops cleanly onto any footage. This papercraft, grunge-inspired motion title builds letter by letter with staggered tear reveals for a tactile, handmade feel. Easily customize the main title, pick your font, fine-tune size, spacing, and line breaks, and switch paper textures or colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, chapter cards, and social overlays, it keeps attention centered on your message while adding character and depth. Fast to edit and unmistakably stylish, this title turns simple words into a striking visual element.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us