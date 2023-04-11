Black Title 3

Give your videos a crisp, modern edge with a clean motion title designed for overlays. This transparent title centers a bold headline with a refined subtitle framed by sleek divider lines. Smooth line-wipe and staggered animations keep the focus on your message while staying minimal and elegant. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then place over footage for intros, chapter cards, promos, or presentations. A versatile, high-impact title that works across corporate, YouTube, and social content wherever clarity and style matter.