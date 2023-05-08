Black Title 4

Elevate your videos with a clean, transparent motion title built for clarity and impact. This minimal, bold design uses a stylish glitch reveal before settling into a centered, symmetrical layout, making it perfect for intros, chapter openers, and presentations. Customize headline and subtitle, choose your font, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. The overlay format keeps your footage visible while drawing focus to key information. Whether you’re a content creator, presenter, or editor, this versatile title overlay gives you a modern, professional look in seconds.