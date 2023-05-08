Black Title 5

Elevate your video with a clean, transparent motion title built for clarity and impact. This minimalist design features bold typography, precise line accents, and a swift slice/glitch reveal that grabs attention without overpowering your footage. Ideal for presentations, openers, chapter cards, or content overlays, it keeps your message front and center. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand. Because it’s transparent, it layers seamlessly over any video or image, delivering a polished, modern look in seconds.