Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Ghostly Identity Unveil - Square - Original - Poster image

Ghostly Identity Unveil - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Horror
Outro
Title sequence
179exports
rating
Launch a haunting brand moment with a gritty, horror-inspired logo animation. This short intro/outro builds tension through smoky reveals, zoom bursts, film grain, and distressed textures before landing on your logo. Three headline scenes set the tone, then the mark takes center stage with ghostly distortion. Easily customize background, element, and text colors to match your brand. Ideal for trailers, gaming channels, thrillers, podcasts, and dark-themed branding that needs impact. Deliver a bold, eerie identity hit that looks cinematic and atmospheric in any format.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us