Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Nocturne Rays - Square - Original - Poster image

Nocturne Rays - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Horror
Light rays
7exports
rating
Craft a chilling, cinematic logo reveal with sweeping light rays, eerie dust, and bold metallic depth. Glitch bursts and analog grain punctuate the scene, while a clean subtitle keeps your brand message clear. This dark, monochrome design is ideal for horror intros or outros, trailers, and channels seeking a suspenseful edge. Fully customizable colors, glow, and metal intensity let you dial in the perfect atmosphere. Drop in your logo, set your tagline, and render a high‑impact stinger that haunts the screen and lingers in memory.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
arkadixcore profile image
arkadixcore
Edit
Similar templates
Best of arkadixcore
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:11
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Square Original Theme theme video
Cinematic Particles Reveal - Square
By igorilla
Edit
00:14
Cinematic Particles Reveal - Square Original theme video
Epic Logo - Square
By MotionParsec
Edit
00:10
Epic Logo - Square Original theme video
Nocturne Rays
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:08
Nocturne Rays Original theme video
Temple Sigil - Square
By S_WorX
Edit
00:11
Temple Sigil - Square Original theme video
Pumpkin Graveyard Unveil - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:11
Pumpkin Graveyard Unveil - Square Original theme video
Noir Reveal - Square
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:09
Noir Reveal - Square Original theme video
Dark Harvest Intro - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:09
Dark Harvest Intro - Square Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us