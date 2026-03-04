Nocturne Rays - Square
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Craft a chilling, cinematic logo reveal with sweeping light rays, eerie dust, and bold metallic depth. Glitch bursts and analog grain punctuate the scene, while a clean subtitle keeps your brand message clear. This dark, monochrome design is ideal for horror intros or outros, trailers, and channels seeking a suspenseful edge. Fully customizable colors, glow, and metal intensity let you dial in the perfect atmosphere. Drop in your logo, set your tagline, and render a high‑impact stinger that haunts the screen and lingers in memory.
