Nocturne Rays - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Nocturne Rays - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Horror
Outro
Light rays
17exports
rating
Create a chilling brand moment with this horror logo animation. Sweeping light rays slice through darkness as dust drifts around a metallic 3D mark. Glitch effects, RGB split, and gritty film texture amplify the fear factor, while a clean monochrome palette keeps focus on your brand. Perfect for intros and outros, vertical stories, reels, and trailers needing a suspenseful, atmospheric sting. Easily adjust colors, glow, and material intensity, and add a short tagline for extra impact. Deliver a professional, cinematic, and sinister reveal that grips your audience from the first frame.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
arkadixcore profile image
arkadixcore
Edit
