Nocturne Rays - Vertical

Create a chilling brand moment with this horror logo animation. Sweeping light rays slice through darkness as dust drifts around a metallic 3D mark. Glitch effects, RGB split, and gritty film texture amplify the fear factor, while a clean monochrome palette keeps focus on your brand. Perfect for intros and outros, vertical stories, reels, and trailers needing a suspenseful, atmospheric sting. Easily adjust colors, glow, and material intensity, and add a short tagline for extra impact. Deliver a professional, cinematic, and sinister reveal that grips your audience from the first frame.