Nocturne Rays

Create a chilling logo reveal with cinematic light rays, eerie dust, and impactful glitch cuts. This 3D logo animation delivers a bold, horror-inspired ident that works as an intro or outro. Tweak background tones, glow, stroke and particles, fine‑tune metallic reflections, and set your tagline for instant brand recall. The moody, monochrome look with analog grain and RGB splits adds grit and suspense, while sweeping spotlights carve your mark out of darkness. Optimized for quick, memorable branding across videos, streams, and promos—just drop in your logo, choose your colors, and unleash a fear-inducing signature.