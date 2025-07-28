Menu
Noir Reveal - Square
Created by arkadixcore
22exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Step into the world of classic elegance with our Noir Reveal template, perfect for commanding attention on YouTube or Facebook. This noir-themed reveal is waiting for your logo to take center stage, enshrouded in mystery and style. Customize the colors to match your brand for a ready-to-publish video. Whether it's an intro, outro, or stand-alone piece, seize the spotlight with a sophisticated touch.
Similar templates
Best of arkadixcore
By MotionDesk
10s
12
3
16
Present your logo with the elegance of fluid motion using our 3D Flux Reveal template. This dynamic unveiling is a meld of futuristic aesthetics and bold cinematic flair, perfect for any display. Tailor the experience with your unique logo, tagline, and brand colors to intrigue viewers, whether for tech showcases, creative introductions, or impactful YouTube branding.
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
11
Introducing your brand with a spin of color and shimmer, our Blaze and Chrome Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a spectacle. Metallic strokes whirl, unveiling your brand's edges, while a lustrous wipe completes the show. Tailor the colors to match your brand, and captivate your audience with flying particles and light leaks that dance in the background. Ready-to-publish and perfect for any platform, dazzle with your brand story.
By Smaille
9s
2
3
11
Elevate your content with Abstract Reveal, a template that embodies modernity in motion. Dive into a futuristic experience as your logo comes to life with smooth 3D animations. Customize the reveal to match your brand by adjusting fonts, colors, and more, creating a versatile video ready to stand out across digital platforms from YouTube to Twitter.
By S_WorX
10s
6
3
6
Transform your content's opening into a visual symphony with a Twirly Intro logo reveal that dances to the beat of your brand's heart. Specially crafted for a range of uses, this template's lively particles playfully unveil your logo and tagline. The widescreen format lends itself to storytelling that's both dynamic and enthralling, effectively communicating your message.
By paramall
12s
2
3
12
Smoky Light Reveal - Square is a minimalist template built around an iconic image of light passing through smoke and dust. The lights emanate from the outline of your logo as it emerges from the clouds.
By Goldenmotion
8s
6
4
9
Partnership Cinematic Glow Boundaries delivers a stunning 3D logo reveal, featuring two logos with dynamic glowing lines surging inward and casting mesmerizing reflections. As the perspective shifts, radiant neon trails enhance the cinematic impact with a sleek, high-energy glow. In the final scene, the reflections fade, and the logos move elegantly to the center while the tagline appears with a bold, unforgettable presence. Elevate your brand with this premium, cinematic-style animation!
By KD_motion
7s
2
3
4
Step into the future of brand intros with our Quantum Portal Intro. Immerse your audience in a digital world of neon ambiance and powerful transitions, forging a connection from the first second. Customize the deep, expressive opening with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a professional and personalized touch. Unveil your brand's identity with a video that's ready to captivate on any display.
By TippyTop
10s
9
3
18
Step into a realm where light and smoke intertwine to create the perfect stage for your brand's unveiling. With the Cinematic Ray Unveil, captivate your audience as ethereal wisps dance across the screen, culminating in a dramatic logo reveal. Customize the colors and fonts with ease, and make your brand's entrance as memorable as the content itself.
