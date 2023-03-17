Grunge Brush Scribble - Vertical

Make your mark with a gritty, energetic logo reveal. This template blends bold brush strokes, hand-drawn scribbles, dust-filled atmospherics and subtle glitch accents to create a striking monochrome ident. The logo and tagline land center stage as paint swipes, drips and particle bursts build tension and impact. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s perfect for channels and brands seeking a raw, artistic edge. Easily adjust colors and positions to match your identity and deliver a punchy, memorable reveal in seconds.