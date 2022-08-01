Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Glitch Logo Grunge Distortion - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Glitch Logo Grunge Distortion - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Grunge
Glitch
Outro
16Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a bold, high-energy logo animation. This grunge-meets-glitch intro fuses hand-painted brush strokes, paint splashes, scribble lines, and gritty distortion to deliver maximum impact. Perfect for intros and outros, it showcases your logo at center stage, framed by vibrant accents on a dark backdrop. Easily customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity and platform. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it adapts to social, web, and broadcast needs. If you want a punchy, modern reveal with texture, motion, and style, this template makes your logo impossible to ignore.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us