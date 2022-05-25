Glitch Distortion Logo Intro - Vertical

Kick off or wrap up your videos with a fierce glitch logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro blends dark neon distortion, grunge textures, and animated scribble strokes to form your mark with impact. Easily add your logo and a short tagline, tweak background and detail colors, and fine-tune glitch hue, saturation, and lightness to match your brand. Designed for fast, punchy reveals with slick flashes and slice transitions, it lands your branding front and center in seconds across horizontal, square, or vertical formats.