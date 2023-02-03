Slideshow for my birthday party
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Grunge Scribble Paper - Square - Original - Poster image

Grunge Scribble Paper - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Grunge
Intro
Outro
Brush strokes
239exports
rating
Make your brand pop with a gritty grunge logo reveal built from torn paper, bold brush strokes and hand-drawn scribbles. This fast, energetic intro/outro centers your logo with a strong badge-style frame and room for a short tagline. A clean monochrome base accented with striking yellow gives modern urban edge. Easily swap your logo, edit copy, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Ideal for YouTube intros, social teasers, and quick branding stings where texture and attitude matter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us