Grunge Scribble Paper - Square

Make your brand pop with a gritty grunge logo reveal built from torn paper, bold brush strokes and hand-drawn scribbles. This fast, energetic intro/outro centers your logo with a strong badge-style frame and room for a short tagline. A clean monochrome base accented with striking yellow gives modern urban edge. Easily swap your logo, edit copy, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Ideal for YouTube intros, social teasers, and quick branding stings where texture and attitude matter.