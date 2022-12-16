Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas and New Year Countdown - 1 - Original - Poster image

Christmas and New Year Countdown - 1

00:14 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Countdown
Winter
Intro
New Year
Snow
2Kexports
rating
Kick off your holiday content with a sleek 10–1 countdown intro. This winter-themed template features bold numerals framed by concentric rings, drifting snow, and stylish light leaks. Customize the final headline and background media to match your Christmas or New Year message, while the centered circular layout keeps attention on the countdown. Ideal for event openers, livestreams, and celebratory announcements, it delivers a polished, festive look in seconds. Create an engaging start to any video with a design that’s modern, seasonal, and easy to tailor to your brand.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us