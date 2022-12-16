Christmas and New Year Countdown - 1

Kick off your holiday content with a sleek 10–1 countdown intro. This winter-themed template features bold numerals framed by concentric rings, drifting snow, and stylish light leaks. Customize the final headline and background media to match your Christmas or New Year message, while the centered circular layout keeps attention on the countdown. Ideal for event openers, livestreams, and celebratory announcements, it delivers a polished, festive look in seconds. Create an engaging start to any video with a design that’s modern, seasonal, and easy to tailor to your brand.