Christmas and New Year Countdown - 2

Build anticipation for your holiday content with a festive countdown opener. This design showcases bold center-stage numerals, atmospheric snowfall, cinematic light leaks and smooth transitions leading into customizable titles. Easily tailor the palette with intuitive color controls and swap in your own photos or clips to match any Christmas or New Year theme. It’s perfect for event intros, party premieres, live streams, or seasonal promos. Deliver a warm winter vibe and a strong, branded start to your video with this polished, easy-to-edit countdown.