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Christmas Countdown - Original - Poster image

Christmas Countdown

00:19 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Countdown
Festive
Snow
Christmas
Intro
521exports
rating
Build excitement for the holidays with a dynamic countdown opener. This festive template features bold center-stage numerals, drifting snow, stylish light leaks, and textured brush accents that create a cinematic atmosphere. Easily customize colors, numbers, backgrounds, and text to fit your brand or event. Perfect for Christmas and New Year intros, livestream warmups, or party kickoffs, it renders quickly and looks great in modern, vibrant gradients. Drop in your own photos or video for instant seasonal flair and a high-impact finale that invites viewers into your celebration.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us