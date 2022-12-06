Christmas Countdown

Build excitement for the holidays with a dynamic countdown opener. This festive template features bold center-stage numerals, drifting snow, stylish light leaks, and textured brush accents that create a cinematic atmosphere. Easily customize colors, numbers, backgrounds, and text to fit your brand or event. Perfect for Christmas and New Year intros, livestream warmups, or party kickoffs, it renders quickly and looks great in modern, vibrant gradients. Drop in your own photos or video for instant seasonal flair and a high-impact finale that invites viewers into your celebration.