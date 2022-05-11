Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Multiframe Product Promo Presentation - Original - Poster image

Multiframe Product Promo Presentation

00:46 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 24 images · 44 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Presentation
Slide-in
2Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a sleek, modern multi-frame promo. This template blends bold typography, clean grid layouts, and smooth panel transitions to showcase products, case studies, or highlights with impact. Minimal styling, subtle particles, and elegant motion make it perfect for corporate presentations, startup launches, portfolios, and social media promotion. Flexible placeholders let you combine headlines, subheads, body copy, and multiple media frames across dynamic split and grid scenes. Finish strong with a polished logo end scene. Deliver a fast, energetic story that feels professional, modern, and on-brand.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us