Romantic Wedding Memories Slideshow 3D
00:33 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 20 images · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Transform your photos into a romantic, minimal slideshow with elegant motion and a refined geometric mosaic. Smooth slide-ins, soft fades, and delicate light leaks create a warm, heartfelt atmosphere perfect for weddings, anniversaries, family moments, or brand storytelling. Customize titles, colors, and imagery to match your style, then export a polished video ready for socials or events. With its clean layout and graceful pacing, this template makes your memories shine while keeping the focus on the images that matter most.
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