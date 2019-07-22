Create a striking logo intro that fuses two glowing forces into a radiant energy core before revealing your brand. This minimalist, cinematic design features neon light trails, soft lens flares, and a powerful burst that settles into a clean logo and tagline. Ideal for YouTube intros and outros, it’s easy to brand with custom colors and fonts. Deliver a futuristic, high-contrast look that feels polished and memorable—perfect for tech, gaming, and modern brands seeking a bold first impression.