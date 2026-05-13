Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blockwave - Square - Original - Poster image

Blockwave - Square

00:16 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 25 videos · 2 images · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Promo
Bold
Title sequence
Kinetic typography
8exports
rating
Make a punchy promo that hits on every beat. This square, stomp-style template combines bold kinetic typography, split-screen grids, and sliding color blocks to showcase your visuals with impact. Drop in your photos or videos, tweak headlines, and finish with a crisp logo reveal. The vibrant palette and tight, beat-synced motion are perfect for social launches, product teases, or brand intros. Fully customize fonts, colors, and pacing to match your style and message, and export a high-impact piece that grabs attention instantly.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us