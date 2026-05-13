Blockwave - Square

Make a punchy promo that hits on every beat. This square, stomp-style template combines bold kinetic typography, split-screen grids, and sliding color blocks to showcase your visuals with impact. Drop in your photos or videos, tweak headlines, and finish with a crisp logo reveal. The vibrant palette and tight, beat-synced motion are perfect for social launches, product teases, or brand intros. Fully customize fonts, colors, and pacing to match your style and message, and export a high-impact piece that grabs attention instantly.