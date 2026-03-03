Youtube intro for cooking channel
More details
Impact Sprint - Square - Original - Poster image

Impact Sprint - Square

00:19 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Promo
Title sequence
Bold
18exports
rating
Kick off your content with a high‑impact stomp opener built for bold branding. This square promo blends kinetic typography, sliding color panels, and quick media cuts to deliver punchy messages and a crisp logo reveal. Customize fonts, colors, headlines, and imagery to match any brand or campaign. Ideal for intros, promos, and hype reels, its clean layouts, stacked text accents, and subtle texture add polish without clutter. Perfect when you need fast visuals, strong typography, and unmistakable energy that grabs attention instantly.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Besed profile image
Besed
