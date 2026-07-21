Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Bold Blocks - Square - Original - Poster image

Bold Blocks - Square

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 22 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Bold
Flat design
Promo
Rounded rectangle
6exports
rating
Make your message pop with an energetic grid slideshow featuring bold typography, rounded tiles, and smooth panel transitions. This square-format template is perfect for fast promos, intros, and title sequences, combining flat design aesthetics, vibrant colors, and clean layouts. Easily replace images and text, adjust colors, and finish with a strong logo end frame for instant brand recognition. The staggered, slide-in motion keeps attention high while the bento-style grid organizes your story beautifully. Ideal for social feeds and campaigns where clarity, rhythm, and impact matter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Mosaic Pop - Square
By Besed
Edit
00:16
Mosaic Pop - Square Original theme video
Summer Promo - Square
By Besed
Edit
00:27
Summer Promo - Square Original theme video
Blockwave - Square
By Besed
Edit
00:16
Blockwave - Square Original theme video
Mosaic Rush - Square
By Besed
Edit
00:09
Mosaic Rush - Square Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 11 Square
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 11 Square Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Opener - Square
By Besed
Edit
00:18
Modern Dynamic Opener - Square Original theme video
Vectorline - Square
By Promak
Edit
00:22
Vectorline - Square Original theme video
Multi Photo Logo
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:16
Multi Photo Logo Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us