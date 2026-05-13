Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mosaic Rush - Square - Original - Poster image

Mosaic Rush - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Intro
Bold
Slideshow
Mosaic
7exports
rating
Bring your content to life with a fast, energetic square promo built from a dynamic photo/video mosaic. Bold typography, rhythmic tile reveals and clean grid layouts keep your story front and center. Ideal for intros, promos and social posts, it features quick-cut transitions, subtle particle texture and a final logo end card for brand recall. Easily customize with your own images or clips, adjust colors and fonts, and sync to any soundtrack. A versatile slideshow, title sequence and opener—all in one streamlined template.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us