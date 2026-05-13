Mosaic Rush - Square
00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Bring your content to life with a fast, energetic square promo built from a dynamic photo/video mosaic. Bold typography, rhythmic tile reveals and clean grid layouts keep your story front and center. Ideal for intros, promos and social posts, it features quick-cut transitions, subtle particle texture and a final logo end card for brand recall. Easily customize with your own images or clips, adjust colors and fonts, and sync to any soundtrack. A versatile slideshow, title sequence and opener—all in one streamlined template.
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