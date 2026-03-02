Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Clean Pop 6 - Original - Poster image

Clean Pop 6

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Intro
Word highlight
6exports
rating
Create a crisp, modern motion title with kinetic typography and animated word highlights. This transparent overlay is perfect for intros, outros, and chapter openers. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and timing to match your brand. The minimal layout and bold type ensure instant readability on any background, while sliding panels add smart emphasis to your key message. Use it across promos, social clips, and presentations to keep your visuals clean and impactful—no extra footage required.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Modern Title 1
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Modern Title 1 Original theme video
Creative Title 12
By teammotion
Edit
60fps
00:05
Creative Title 12 Original theme video
Unique Kinetic Title 8
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Unique Kinetic Title 8 Original theme video
Highlighted Text Title 2
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Highlighted Text Title 2 Original theme video
Split Chromatic Title 2
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Split Chromatic Title 2 Original theme video
Modern Bold Title 7
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Modern Bold Title 7 Original theme video
Fresh Text Animation 7
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Fresh Text Animation 7 Original theme video
Text Animation Quotes 1
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Text Animation Quotes 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us