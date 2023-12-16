Modern Bold Title 7
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
691exports
Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features clean outline text and a dynamic highlight banner for instant emphasis. Kinetic typography, snappy timing, and a centered layout deliver modern impact on any footage. Easily customize copy, fonts, and colors to match your brand or project. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, and punchy callouts in YouTube videos, promos, and social content. Drop it over your edit and go.