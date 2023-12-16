Modern Bold Title 6

Make your message stand out with a modern, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, clean geometric accents, and smooth kinetic reveals. Customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, colors, and timing to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, chapters, and on-screen emphasis across YouTube, social videos, promos, and presentations. The streamlined layout keeps attention on your headline while the underline highlight adds a crisp finishing touch. Set it up fast and drop it over any footage for professional results.