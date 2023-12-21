Modern Bold Title 4

Give your video a sharp, modern edge with a bold motion title overlay. This clean, minimalist design features oversized typography, a striking underline accent, and a transparent background for effortless compositing over footage. Perfect for intros, promos, and headers, it’s easy to customize—adjust fonts, colors, sizes, and line spacing to match your brand. Smooth kinetic type animations and confident slide-ins create immediate impact while keeping your message clear and readable. Drop it into your timeline, tailor the look, and export a polished title that elevates any project.