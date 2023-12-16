Modern Bold Title 2

Make your message pop with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. This kinetic typography template features clean, flat shapes, a striking highlight bar, and a transparent background, making it perfect for intros, chapter openers, and on-screen overlays. Easily customize text, fonts, sizes, leading, and colors to match your brand. The snappy, energetic timing draws attention without overwhelming your footage. Ideal for YouTube, promos, presentations, and social content where clarity and impact matter.