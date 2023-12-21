Modern Bold Title 10
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
83exports
Build striking titles fast with this modern, minimal motion title. It features bold typography, clean geometric accents and a transparent background for seamless overlay on any footage. Customize fonts, colors and timing in seconds to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins, scanning line reveals and word highlights deliver a professional intro or section header for YouTube, social, promos and presentations. Keep it simple and impactful with a duotone palette and polished kinetic type.