Modern Bold Title 5

Make your message stand out with a bold, minimal motion title designed for clean, modern videos. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography and a sharp square accent for instant impact. Easily customize fonts, colors, and spacing to match your brand. Perfect for intros, captions, chapter cards, and highlight callouts. The smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps attention on your words while fitting seamlessly over any footage. Set your text, tweak the look, and export a polished title in minutes.