Modern Bold Title 9
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
264exports
Make your message stand out with a clean, bold motion title. This minimalist flat design features strong typography, crisp slide-in reveals, and a transparent background for seamless overlays. Customize text, fonts, and accent colors to match your brand and use it as a polished intro or scene headline. Smooth line wipes and sliding panels keep the pacing elegant and modern. Perfect for creators, presentations, and social content looking for a professional touch without visual clutter.