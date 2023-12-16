Modern Bold Title 8

Give your video a sharp, professional edge with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. This transparent design features kinetic typography, clean slide-in and slice reveals, and a striking highlight bar for instant emphasis. It’s perfect for intros, chapter cards, promos, and captions. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your branding and maintain a consistent visual identity. Built for clarity and impact, this title works across a wide range of content, from social clips to presentations. Deliver your message with confident typography and modern motion—fast, flexible, and unforgettable.