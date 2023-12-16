Modern Bold Title 1

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimalist motion title. This transparent overlay features clean typography, a striking color block, and smooth slide/scale animation for an energetic reveal. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, or emphasis within any edit. Customize fonts, colors, and timing to match your brand and drop it over footage with ease. Designed for clarity and impact, it’s an ideal choice for creators, editors, and brands seeking a modern, high-contrast title that works anywhere.