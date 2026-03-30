Echo Stroke 5

Bring modern impact to your videos with a clean, bold motion title. This transparent overlay features sliding banner bars, sharp flat design, and kinetic typography for high readability and style. Customize colors, fonts, and messaging to match any brand or project. Energetic animations, centered composition, and clear hierarchy make it ideal for intros, chapter cards, or on-screen annotations. With crisp outline text options and attention‑grabbing highlights, your headlines will land with authority. Perfect for creators, brands, and editors who want fast, polished results without clutter.